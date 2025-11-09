Sonakshi Sinha's Cousin Pooja Ruparel Quashes Rumours Of Family Rift Following Interfaith Marriage With Zaheer Iqbal: "People Just Love To Gossip"

Pooja Ruparel, best remembered Chhutki from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, has opened up about her life away from the spotlight. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress-turned-comedian reflected on her bond with her cousin Sonakshi Sinha and addressed speculation about tension in the Sinha family following Sonakshi's interfaith marriage to actor Zaheer Iqbal.

What's Happening

Pooja addressed her relationship with Sonakshi Sinha and shared that their bond has always been personal, not professional.

"I don't think Sonakshi and I have ever discussed work," she said. "All I remember is my mother would message her after every film, so proud of her niece. Now, I have taken over that duty - I text her after each release. I have seen her since she was a child, and I am very proud of her. But we have never talked about work."

She then responded to ongoing rumours that Sonakshi's brothers, Luv and Kussh Sinha, skipped her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Dismissing the speculation, Pooja said, "I am not here to give gossip. I have met Zaheer, and he's one of the funniest men I have met. I love him! I don't understand how people are so jobless to discuss such things. Luv and Sonakshi have worked together in a full-fledged film, Nikita Roy. If they were on bad terms, would they have done that? The whole family appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show. People just love to gossip."

Background

Kussh Sinha's directorial debut, Nikita Roy, released in 2025 and featured Sonakshi alongside her brother Luv Sinha. Though it did not perform well commercially, Pooja highlighted it as a clear example of the family's unity.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Recalls Zaheer's Mother Telling Her "Tu Sahi Ghar Pe Aayi Hai"