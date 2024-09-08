Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Welcome A Baby Girl

The much-awaited moment is here. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, as per a report by IANS. The couple are yet to make an official announcement. Earlier, on Saturday, the actress was spotted at the H. N. Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai. Prior to her delivery, on Friday, the actress, her husband and their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance in 2018. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

A few days ago, the couple broke the internet with pictures from their gorgeous pregnancy shoot. Deepika was accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh and they literally complement each other in the pictures. Deepika can be seen showing off her baby bump in all the pictures. The couple pictures scream love, companionship and togetherness. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared identical posts and dropped a series of emojis on the pictures. The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love. Aditi Rao Hydari, Homi Adajania, Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped love emojis below the pictures. Take a look:

Recently, Deepika Padukone made a few appearances with her friends and family members. She was spotted on dinner dates with family on a couple of occasions. Recently, the actress was spotted with Lakshya Sen on a dinner date. The actress was accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh's family, including his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mom Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani. ICYDK, Deepika's dad and Badminton ace Prakash Padukone coached Lakshya Sen.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

