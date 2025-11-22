Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Turn Up The Heat At Billionaire's Udaipur Wedding. Watch

The grand wedding celebrations of US-based businessman Raju Ramalinga Mantena's daughter, Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju are currently underway in Udaipur. Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber are set to perform at the main wedding function, while Bollywood stars already set the stage on fire at the sangeet, which took place on Friday, November 21.

The event was hosted by Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry. Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor lit up the night with their electrifying performances. Karan even conducted a special Koffee with Karan segment with the soon-to-be married couple.

The night began with a grand performance by Kriti Sanon, who captivated the audience with a fun dance routine set to a Diljit Dosanjh track. Dressed in an elegant black outfit, the actress set the tone for the rest of the performers.

Jacqueline Fernandez took the centre stage next and delivered an energetic routine that featured some of her most popular songs, including Laal Pari from the 2025 film Housefull 5. Next up was Varun Dhawan, who electrified the crowd with a dynamic performance on the title track of his hit movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Janhvi Kapoor took the stage by storm with her elegant dance routine to Pardesiya from Param Sundari. Following her graceful performance, Shahid Kapoor entertained the crowd with his energetic dance to Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met.

Jhanvi Kapoor Performance at Udaipur city palace wedding pic.twitter.com/CY16GbFOKY — BJ Sharma (@bjssharma) November 21, 2025

However, the grand finale was reserved for Ranveer Singh, who burst onto the stage with his signature enthusiasm. The actor jumped off the stage, hugged the newlyweds, and even lifted a relative before launching into a rap performance of Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy. He was also seen dancing to 'What Jhumka' with Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

More updates from the Netra-Vamsi Udaipur wedding!



The Haldi at Taj Lake Palace was designed by Ambika Gupta of The A Cube Project and was followed by a sangeet that had as many stars on the ground as in the sky! pic.twitter.com/05RPfRPtHl — WeddingSutra (@weddingsutra) November 22, 2025

Talking about the bride and groom, Netra Mantena is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, a US-based pharmaceutical billionaire who serves as the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Her father has built a business empire with operations in the US, Switzerland and India, making him a prominent figure in the global healthcare industry.

On the other hand, Vamsi Gadiraju is a tech entrepreneur and co-founder of Superorder, a platform designed to help restaurants manage delivery, takeaway services, and day-to-day operations more efficiently.