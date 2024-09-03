Deepika Padukone's Maternity Shoot Gets Big Love From Vin Diesel, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif And Other Celebs

Deepika Padukone's maternity shoot was so worth the wait. The superstar broke the Internet with pictures from her pregnancy shoot. In some of the photos, she can be seen posing with husband Ranveer Singh. She simply added evil eye emoji and infinity emoji. The post got a whole lot of love from fans, friends, family and colleagues. Vin Diesel dropped a folded hand emoji in the comments section. Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut in 2017's xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel.

Priyanka Chopra, who worked with the actress in Bajirao Mastani, dropped heart and fire emojis. Priyanka Chopra also worked with Ranveer in the 2015 film. The two also co-starred in Gunday and Dil Dhadakne Do. Katrina Kaif dropped heart emojis as well. Deepika's golfer sister Anisha Padukone, wrote, "Mother is mothering." "Stunning," added Ektaa Kapoor. Cocktail director Homi Adajania commented, "Beauties and the beast."

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Before Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone was seen in the high-octane action film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The next leg of the cop universe film, Singham Again, also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.