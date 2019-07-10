Actor Shreyas Talpade On Wife's Imposter: 'Disturbing And Disconcerting'

Shreyas Talpade Instagrammed this photo. (Image courtesy: shreyastalpade27)

Actor Shreyas Talpade has urged social media users not to get "duped" by a person who is misleading people on social media by using his wife Deepti Talpade's name as the Amazon casting head. "Deepti and I were shocked when we found out. A friend actually sent us screenshots and this impostor is using Deepti's photographs as their own. It's very disturbing and disconcerting. I want people to be aware of this. Deepti is an independent producer and has made some wonderful films. She is not the casting director at Amazon. I hope nobody gets duped by this person," the Iqbal actor told news agency IANS.

Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti has become the latest target of such an impersonation fraud. It is reported that the fraudster, posing as Deepti on social media, is asking people to send their profiles to her/him.

Deepti Talpade has produced Marathi films such as Poshter Boyz, Baji and Sanai Choughade.

