Shreyas Talpade, Wife Deepti Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogacy

Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti became parents via surrogacy on May 7. The Poster Boys actor told Mumbai Mirror that they were returning from their Hong Kong vacation when they became parents. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Shreyas said: "We learnt that the surrogate mother had gone into labour prematurely so we changed our plans and headed back to India the same night. Seems our little girl has a stubborn streak and didn't want us to go to Hong Kong without her." Shreyas Talpade and Deepti have been married for 14 years. Shreyas and Deepti haven't decided their baby's name. "Friends have been confusing us with multiple suggestions," he said.
Before Shreyas and Deepti, celebrities such as Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber among others have opted for surrogacy. Of surrogacy, Shreyas Talpade told Mumbai Mirror that it was "one of the best decisions of my life."
Shreyas Talpade is super excited about the new addition to their family. "All these years, I would ask myself if I'm ready for a child and end up feeling apprehensive and nervous. Now, I'm loving it." Shreyas also told Mumbai Mirror that he thinks that the baby resembles his wife "with her round face but her features are changing every day."
"I've always wanted a daughter so I could buy her dolls, teddy bears and plenty of pretty dresses. I'm already planning what I can buy her when I go shooting. My wife thinks I'm more stressed out than her, but I'm just happy and want to give our daughter the best," he said.
Shreyas Talpade was last seen in Golmaal Again.