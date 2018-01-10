Shreyas Talpade Tweets, Then Deletes, About Quitting Bollywood. What's The Golmaal?

Actor Shreyas Talpade tweeted he's "leaving this (Bollywood) film industry" and then deleted the tweet leaving fans confused on Twitter. On Wednesday, Shreyas first tweeted: "Main iss Bollywood industry se pakk chooka hoon. I'm leaving this industry right now. If you're happy... like. If you overjoyed rt." He deleted his quasi resignation letter within minutes but a few concerned fans noticed and commented: "We love you a lot, we laugh because of you only." Some fans also thought it's a promotional gimmick (remember Sidharth Malhotra's hiatus from Twitter for Aiyaary promotions?).
Highlights
- Main iss Bollywood industry se pakk chooka hoon: Shreyas Talpade
- Shreyas did not mention the Marathi film industry in the tweet
- Shreyas Talpade was last seen in Golmaal Again
Interestingly, Shreyas did not mention the Marathi film industry in his now deleted tweet. Shreyas has starred in several Marathi films and has also produced a Marathi TV show and movie.
Here's a screenshot of Shreyas Talpade's tweet and some fan reactions before and after the tweet was deleted:
@shreyastalpade1 bahi yeh kya tah pic.twitter.com/MYktLBRPuE— baloch (@Zafar14223569) January 10, 2018
We love u lot ,we laugh bcoz of u only...— mahesh bansode (@maheshbansode3) January 10, 2018
Kya hua bhai... U r going grt why to quit ?— Jai Ho (Super Hero hai ye Pagla) (@_12345ji) January 10, 2018
Now what kind of promotion is this?— Purbani (@PurbaniM) January 10, 2018
@shreyastalpade1 delete kar dia?? okay..don't leave!.— Meera (@SRKxMeera_) January 10, 2018
Shreyas Talpade featured in small roles in several films before signing Iqbal, which was his breakthrough film. Shreyas has also featured in films like Apna Sapna Money Money, Dor, Om Shanti Om, Welcome to Sajjanpur among other films but he is best known as Laxman Prasad of the Golmaal series. In 2017, Shreyas starred in Golmaal Again and Poster Boys, which he also directed.
Comments
Shreyas Talpade hasn't announced his next project yet.