Sidharth Malhotra's 'Sorry, I'm Done' Tweet Makes Fans Anxious, Then Angry

sorry iam done !— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) December 14, 2017
Wait !! What is this ??Is everything alright @S1dharthM#SidsOffTheGrid— Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) December 14, 2017
Soon, #SidsOffTheGrid was one of the top trends on Twitter and yes, it was a gimmick to promote Aiyaary. However, it might prove to be counter-productive because the marketing ploy doesn't seem to have impressed the Internet. "If this is a promotional strategy it will backfire and then Sid will be blamed badly. Never expected this from Aiyaary team tbh (to be honest) thought they were sensible," tweeted one user.
If this is a promotional strategy it will backfire and then Sid will be blamed badly. Never expected this from Aiyaary team tbh thought they were sensible. #SidsOffTheGrid— M (@iMuskaan_) December 14, 2017
Aiyaary actress Pooja Chopra wasn't helping with this tweet:
Whatever it is @S1dharthM I am sure it can be talked about!! #SidsOffTheGrid— Pooja Chopra (@Pooja_Chopra_) December 14, 2017
Aiyaary's verified Twitter handle retweeted Pooja and Rakul Preet's posts. The strategy was dismissed by one user as "cringe-worthy marketing":
The lead actress of the movie herself using #SidsOffTheGrid while showing concern. It's just another cringe worthy marketing. pic.twitter.com/FxfS0rcqGu— Sukhpreet (@SukhpreetWrites) December 14, 2017
One Twitter user shared a screenshot of a message which appears to be from the film's marketing team and captioned it: "Absurdity." The said message read: "We're doing a promotional activity for Aiyaary with Sidharth Malhotra and we want you guys to make as much noise about it as possible. The hashtag is #SidsOffTheGrid. We want you to speculate reasons as to why he's gone? Where he is? Is something wrong with him?, etc. Let's make Sid trend all day." The authenticity of the message hasn't been established yet.
However, plenty of Sidharth Malhotra's fans did indeed seem anxious about him:
Bhai m crying...insta bhi off hope he is fine— Bushi (@bushy_sid) December 14, 2017
Fan war ke wajah se toh nehi?? Bohot abuse hota hain bechcha vd ke sath sath bhi.. Ab chhod dena chaiye yeh sab karna fans ko— Soumita (@Soumi_bsk) December 14, 2017
Sidharth Malhotra is no stranger to having his attempts to publicise a film on Twitter backfire. Some months ago, he was massively trolled after appearing to exploit the violence that followed the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim to promote his film A Gentleman.
Earlier this year, Twitter turned on south actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar after a pretend kidnapping in aid of her film Sathya. A picture of the actress, which made it seem as if she had been abducted, went viral with the hashtag #VaralaxmiGotKidnapped. The actress clarified later that she was safe and that she hadn't been aware of the publicity gimmick but the damage was done.
Varu Sarathkumar getting kidnapped - this will go down as one of the worst promotional tactics ever for a film. Dismal.— Recruiter (@Kingsleyrules6) April 18, 2017
Back to Aiyaary - The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and it also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.