Shreyas Talpade's Wife Deepti Writes Gratitude Note: 'My Life Is Back Home'

Shreyas and Deepti in a throwback picture. (courtesy: DeeptiTalpade)

Deepti Talpade, Shreyas Talpade's wife, shared a gratitude note after the actor was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. The carousel post features a bunch of images of Deepti and Shreyas together. Deepti thanked doctors, fans, well-wishers for standing by them in tough times with special notes attached to each picture (barring the last one in the post). Shreyas had undergone an angioplasty following a heart attack last week. Deepti wrote on one of the pictures, "My life, Shreyas, is back home... safe and sound. I would argue with Shreyas saying I don't know where to put my faith in. Today I know the answer to my question, God almighty. He was with me that evening when this drastic event happened in our lives. I don't think I'll ever question his existence henceforth."

Deepti expressed her gratitude with these words, "I wish to thank our friends, family and our film industry... Hindi and Marathi for all the love and concern. Some of whom left everything they were doing and were there standing with me. It's because of you all. I wasn't alone. I had shoulders to lean on and immense support to stay strong."

Deepti wrote in the caption, "Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and warm wishes. Your messages have been my pillar of strength. I may not have replied individually, but each one is deeply appreciated. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart." Take a look at Deepti's post here:

After Shreyas Talpade was admitted in the hospital, Deepti shared a note on his health update and requested fans and media to respect their privacy. The note read, "Dear friends and media, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise."

She mentioned, "We kindly request respect of our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us. Warm regards, Deepti Shreyas Talpade." Take a look at the post:

Shreyas Talpade is known for films like Iqbal, Dor, Om Shanti Om, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Housefull 2 and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series of comedy films. The actor will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Emergency.