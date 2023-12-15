Shreyas Talpade's Wife Deepti Shares Health Update: 'He Is Now In Stable Condition'

Shreyas Talpade with wife Deepti. (courtesy: shreyastalpade27)

Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday and he is currently recuperating in a hospital in Mumbai. His wife Deepti Talpade shared an update on his health in a statement on Instagram. It read, "Dear friends and media, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise."

Deepti Talpade requested for respecting the privacy of their family in her statement and added, "We kindly request respect of our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us. Warm regards, Deepti Shreyas Talpade."

Read Deepti Shreyas Talpade's statement here:

The actor had undergone an angioplasty on Thursday, an official of the medical facility said, reported news agency PTI. Sharing an update on Mr Talpade's health, an official told PTI, "He was brought to the hospital late last evening and an angioplasty was performed last night. He is fine. He is in the ICU."

Shreyas Talpade is known for his works in films like Iqbal, Dor, Om Shanti Om, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Housefull 2 and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series of comedy films. Shreyas Talpade was also seen in 2019 film Setters and the critically acclaimed Kaun Pravin Tambe? He has starred in Marathi films like Baji, Bayo, Sanai Choughade, Savarkhed Ek Gaon, Pachadlela and Aapdi Thaapdi. The actor will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Emergency.