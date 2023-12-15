Shreyas Talpade 'Is Fine' After Angioplasty: Hospital Official

A throwback photo of Shreyas Talpade. (courtesy: shreyastalpade27)

Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday and he is currently recuperating in a hospital in Mumbai. The actor had undergone an angioplasty on Thursday, an official of the medical facility said, reported news agency PTI. Sharing an update on Mr Talpade's health, an official told PTI, "He was brought to the hospital late last evening and an angioplasty was performed last night. He is fine. He is in the ICU." According to reports, Shreyas Talpade had returned home Thursday after the shoot of his upcoming movie Welcome To The Jungle.

Meanwhile, a family member of the actor said that Shreyas Talpade is recovering and requested the media to maintain privacy. "He is doing well. He is doing much better. We would request you to give us privacy," PTI quoted the family member as saying.

Shreyas Talpade has featured in Hindi as well Marathi films and he is best known for his performance in films such as Iqbal, Dor, Om Shanti Om, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Housefull 2 and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series of comedy films. Shreyas Talpade was also seen in 2019 film Setters and the critically acclaimed Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Shreyas Talpade has also produced a few Marathi films including Poshter Boyz. His Marathi film credits include Baji, Bayo, Sanai Choughade, Savarkhed Ek Gaon, Pachadlela and Aapdi Thaapdi. He also dubbed Allu Arjun's voice in the Hindi rendition of the 2021 smash hit Pushpa: The Rise. He will next be seen in the film Emergency.

(With inputs from PTI)