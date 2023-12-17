Shreyas Talpade Likely To Be Discharged From Hospital Sunday Night Or Monday Morning, Reveals Filmmaker Soham Shah

Image instagrammed by Shreyas. (courtesy: ShreyasTalpade)

Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday and he had undergone an angioplasty on the very night he was taken to the hospital, as per news agency PTI. Sharing an update on the actor's health, Shreyas Talpade's friend and filmmaker Soham Shah said he is likely to be discharged on Sunday night or Monday morning. Soham Shah, the director of films like Luck and Kaal, told Etimes, "In all likelihood he is likely to be discharged Sunday night or Monday morning." He told ETimes, "I visited him on the same night he was taken to hospital and I was there today. It was a big relief to see Shreyas smiling and talking with me being back to himself. He was filled with gratitude and blessings that he was timely taken care of. Thanks to his wife Deepti who had amazing presence of mind, and took the right decisions at the right time. They both have felt divine intervention that he was revived back, as it was a very challenging time to reach the hospital battling the traffic. Thank god he's recovering well and everyone's best wishes are with him."

Meanwhile, Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti Talpade shared an update on his health on Friday. It read, "Dear friends and media, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise."

Deepti also requested for respecting the privacy of their family in her statement and added, "We kindly request respect of our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us. Warm regards, Deepti Shreyas Talpade." Take a look at the post here:

Sharing an update on Mr Talpade's health, an official told PTI on Friday, "He was brought to the hospital late last evening and an angioplasty was performed last night. He is fine. He is in the ICU."

Shreyas Talpade is known for films like Iqbal, Dor, Om Shanti Om, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Housefull 2 and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series of comedy films. The actor will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Emergency.