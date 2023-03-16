Actor Shivangi Joshi, In Hospital With Kidney Infection, Writes: 'Rough Couple Of Days'

Shivangi Joshi shared this image.(courtesy: shivangijoshi18)

TV star Shivangi Joshi, in her latest Instagram entry, shared an update on her health on Wednesday evening. She posted a picture of herself from the hospital on her Instagram profile and she revealed that she has been diagnosed with a kidney infection. Shivangi Joshi wrote in her caption: "Hi everyone, been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff and grace of God, I'm feeling better." She added in her post that she is "recovering and healing" and thanked her Instafam. She added, "This is also to remind you'll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all and I will be back in action very soon. Recovering and healing. Lots of love Shivangi."

Shivangi Joshi's friends from the television industry wished the actress a speedy recovery. Shweta Tiwari wrote: "Get well soon my love." Rubina Dilaik added, "Heal faster..." TV star Shraddha Arya wrote: "Oh Noooo...Get well soon Princess! Really! Lots of love and healing to you." Dheeraj Dhooper's comment read: "Hey take care and get well soon...Sending all the love n care to you." Shivangi Joshi's Instafam also wished her a speedy recovery.

Shivangi is best-known for starring in hit TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu 2 and Begusarai to name a few. She was also a part of the TV adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty.