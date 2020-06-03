Actor Rajesh Kareer, Who Asked For Help, Thanks Begusarai Co-Star Shivangi Joshi For Financial Support

Rajesh Kareer shared this photo (courtesy Facebook)

Actor Rajesh Kareer, who played the role of actress Shivangi Joshi's onscreen father in TV show Begusarai, thanked the actress in an interview with SpotboyE for responding to his plea for financial support and making a generous transfer to his account. Confirming to SpotboyE that Shivangi Joshi helped out with a sum of ₹10,000, Rajesh Kareer said: "I am really happy with her gesture. We were not so close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help me in this crisis, it means a lot." Rajesh Kareer, who shared his bank account details in a Facebook post on May 31, added: "Not just Shivangi but many have contacted me since yesterday and transferred some amount in my account."

In his Facebook video, an emotional Rajesh Kareer said that he's requesting for financial help so that he can return to his hometown in Punjab: "Baat yeh hai ki... agar sharam karunga toh yeh zindagi bahut bhaari padhne waali hai. Bas itni hi guzaarish karna chahta hun aap logon se ki mujhe madad ki bahut sakht zarurat hai. Halaat bahut hi nazuk bane hue hai humare (If I feel ashamed right now, then life is going to be very hard for me. I desperately need help. I am in a very critical situation)."

Rajesh Kareer, who has severely affected as production was shut down because of the coronavirus lockdown, added he's not sure if he'll get to work anytime soon. "Mujhe kaam mile ya na mile, kuchh pata nahi hai. Life ekdum block si ho gayi hai. Kuch samajh nahi aa raha. Jeena chahta hun (Don't know if I will get any work. My life has been completely blocked. I am unable to understand anything. I want to live)," said a visibly emotional Rajesh Kareer. "Please help me," he had captioned his Facebook post.

Earlier, actor Ashiesh Roy, who was admitted to a hospital for dialysis, had asked for financial help to manage his medical bills when filmmaker Hansal Mehta and others had reached out to him. Last month, TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide in his Mumbai home. PTI reported he's believed to have been depressed over loss of work caused by the lockdown. A week ago, actress Preksha Mehta committed suicide and PTI reported that she too was suffering from depression.