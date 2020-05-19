Actor Ashiesh Roy In ICU, Asks For Help On Facebook. Hansal Mehta And Others Reach Out

Ashiesh Roy has featured in several shows and films (courtesy Ashiesh Roy)

Highlights Hansal Mehta shared Ashiesh Roy's post on Twitter

He also transferred money to the actor's account

Vinta Nanda, Ashoke Pandit also reached out to the actor

Actor Ashiesh Roy, known for starring in shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a hospital for dialysis. The 55-year-old wrote made a desperate appeal on his Facebook account on Sunday asking for financial help. "I'm in the ICU. Very ill. Dialysis," he wrote in a post and then followed up with another, which presumably intends to say this: "Need your urgent money for dialysis." While many wished him speedy recovery on the first Facebook post he shared on Sunday, including TV actor Anup Soni, Ashiesh Roy commented: "No one", hinting he is alone at the hospital. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who also asked film bodies to reach out to Ashiesh Roy on Twitter, provided financial help to the actor and wrote: "Sent. Please take care" in the Facebook post asking for monetary support.

Indian Film And Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit, who Hansal Mehta tagged in his tweet, made this query on Ashiesh Roy's Facebook: "Would like to know the details of the hospital where the dialysis is happening." Writer-director Vinta Nanda, who had financially supported Ashiesh Roy when he was admitted to the hospital last year, enquired: "Where are you?" One Facebook user named Conica Halder shared details of Ashiesh Roy's bank account on Facebook in response to fans asking for details. Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar also made a contribution as he wrote: "Done. Hope he recovers soon. Please keep us updated."

Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta shared the link of Ashiesh Roy's Facebook post on Twitter and wrote: "Actor Ashiesh Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I'm doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor?" He tagged the General Secretary of Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) Sushant Singh, and also Ashoke Pandit in his tweet.

Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I'm doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor? @sushant_says@ashokepandithttps://t.co/d8qpAan1VK — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 19, 2020

In January last year, Ashiesh Roy was admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke, Vinta Nanda had written on her Facebook then. The actor was also in the hospital in 2018 - he was operated for a brain clot in August.

Ashiesh Roy has worked in films such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Home Delivery and MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. He has also starred in TV shows such as Remix, Mere Angne Mein and Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale.