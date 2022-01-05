Actor Sharad Malhotra Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sharad Malhotra posted this. (Image courtesy: sharadmalhotra009)

On Wednesday, Sharad Malhotra was tested positive for coronavirus. The producer's of his show Vidrohi confirmed the news by issuing a statement. "Actor Sharad Malhotra who is an integral part of the TV show Vidrohi has tested positive for COVID-19 today. Though he was not shooting with us for the past few days, as soon as he informed us, the entire cast and crew were tested. The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol," read the statement from Subrat Sinha & Bodhisattva, Producers, Gaatha Films, LLP. Currently, Sharad is "receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine," said the producers. However, the news has not been confirmed by the actor.

Earlier, on Wednesday, TV star Erica Fernandes from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi revealed that she and her mother Lavina have tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing on her Instagram post, the 28-year-old actor wrote: "When covid first hit us I was more than paranoid about it but also knew that most of us are going to contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive." wrote Erica Fernandes in her post. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor stated that she and her mother are "isolated and under medical care". "I would like to request those who have come in contact with us in the past week to please get yourself tested. Much love," wrote Erica. Actors like Hina Khan and Parth Samthaan also wished her a speedy recovery.

Check out Erica Fernandes' post here:

Recently other Bollywood and TV celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19 include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. TV actors Shumona Chakravarti and Drashti Dhami have also contracted the virus recently.