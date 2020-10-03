Actor Sharad Malhotra Diagnosed With COVID-19: 'I Took 'Stay Positive' Too Seriously'

Sharad Malhotra shared this photo (courtesy sharadmalhotra009)

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who currently features on the TV show Naagin 5, has tested positive for COVID-19 - he told Times Of India in an interview. The TV star lightened the mood by saying: "They say if you stay positive, good things and people will be drawn to you. Well, I think, I took this line, too seriously." According to the TOI report, Sharad Malhotra developed symptoms of COVID-19 on the sets of Naagin 5 on Thursday, soon after which he got himself tested. "Unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. I have mild symptoms and have quarantined myself at home," he added.

The actor added that his family members have tested negative for the virus and that he's in self isolation at home and that he wants to "bounce back sooner and stronger": "Thankfully, my wife Ripci has tested negative and she continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am resting at home under strict medical supervision, and I would urge my viewers to keep me in their prayers, so that I can bounce back sooner and stronger."

Meanwhile, Sharad Malhotra's Naagin 5 co-star Surbhi Chandna, wrote in an Instagram story that an overwhelming amount of concerned fans have reached out to her asking about her health. She promised to get back with a health update. "Thank you for the concern pouring in! Shall update as and when I get my results." In another Instagram story, she shared a photo with Sharad Malhotra and wrote: "Want this face and vibe back, uncle. We are good."

Sharad Malhotra has also starred in TV shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and Muskaan. He has featured in films such as Ek Tera Saath and From Sydney with Love.