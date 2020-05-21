Actor Ranvir Shorey Gets Impounded Car Back After Live-Tweeting 8-Hour Wait At Police Station

Ranvir Shorey shared this image. (Image courtesy: ranvirshorey)

Actor Ranvir Shorey got back his impounded car from Mumbai Police on Wednesday evening after an eight-hour ordeal which played out on Twitter. Mr Shorey first alerted Mumbai Police to his car having been impounded and the possibility of a First Information Report or FIR registered against his chauffeur in a tweet, asking them to intervene. He explained that the car was taking a member of his domestic staff to the hospital where his wife was giving birth; Mr Shorey's car had been stopped on the way and the officer-in-charge said he did not consider the situation an emergency, the actor tweeted. Eight hours later - during which Ranvir Shorey waited at the police station and marked the passage of time in several tweets - the car was returned and the FIR dropped. Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray added his plea to Mr Shorey's in a tweet asking Mumbai Police to resolve the matter.

On Wednesday night, Ranvir Shorey confirmed in a tweet that his car had been returned and no FIR had been filed. "Thank you Mumbai Police for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost eight hours but not my faith in you," Mr Shorey tweeted.

After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you, @MumbaiPolice@CPMumbaiPolice for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Ranvir Shorey's first tweet to Mumbai Police read: "My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife's delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise." In subsequent tweets, Mr Shorey blamed the "transgression and high-handedness of one policeman" for the loss of his car and a possible FIR against his chauffeur. Mumbai Police tweeted back to Mr Shorey somewhere in the thread, asking for his phone number. Some hours in, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted to Mumbai Police, "Please ensure delivery of the car as well. Kindly assist." Ranvir Shorey thanked Mr Thackeray in a response later calling him "a shining light in this government." Read the entire thread here:

@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife's delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Saddened and disappointed that the transgression and highhandedness of one policeman is going to cost me my car, and an FIR against my innocent driver. Even after 3 hours, there has been no redressal of my complaints . @MumbaiPolice@CPMumbaiPolice@DGPMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

On the brighter side, thanks for getting me out of the house. It's been a while.

PS: I'm still waiting at the police station. @MumbaiPolice@CPMumbaiPolice@CMOMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for? @MumbaiPolice@CPMumbaiPolice@DGPMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Sir, we have followed you. Request you to share your number on DM for us to reach out to you for a few details. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 20, 2020

@MumbaiPolice please ensure delivery of the car as well. Kindly assist — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 20, 2020

