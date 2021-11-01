Actor Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay, Announces Engagement To Partner Of 11 Years

Kal Penn shared this image. (courtesy kalpenn)

Kal Penn, who is all set for the launch of his book You Can't Be Serious, has come out as gay. The actor, in a recent interview with People, opened up about his relationship, how his parents reacted and his wedding plans. Kal Penn, 44, has been in a relationship with his partner Josh for 11 years and the couple are engaged. The actor told People that he discovered his sexuality relatively later than most people. "I discovered my own sexuality relatively later in life compared to many other people. There's no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s*** out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did."

The Namesake star added that he felt "very supported" when he told his parents. "I shared things with my parents and close friends first," he said. He added, "I know this sounds jokey, but it's true, when you've already told your Indian parents and the South Asian community that you intend to be an actor for a living, really any conversations that come after that are super easy. They're just like, 'Yeah, okay.' I felt very supported by everyone. That's a wonderful thing. I know everybody has different experiences with that and so I definitely feel very fortunate," People quoted Kal Penn as saying.

Speaking of his wedding plans, the actor said, "Obviously I am engaged to a man and our families will be there for the wedding. The big disagreement now is whether it's a huge wedding or a tiny wedding. I want the big a** Indian wedding. Josh, hates attention, Or we could just do quick 20-minute thing with our families and that's it. So we have to meet halfway in the middle."

Kal Penn is a star of House, Designated Survivor, the Harold And Kumar film series. 1998's short film Express: Aisle To Glory was Kal Penn's debut project as an actor. He also starred in The Girl In The Photographs, Speech And Debate, to name a few. He has also featured in brief roles in sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory and How I Met Your Mother among many others. He also spent two years working in the White House for the Barack Obama administration.