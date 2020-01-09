'Pooja What Is This Behaviour?': Kal Penn's 'Bigg Boss' Joke Amuses Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley responded to a tweet by comedian Kal Penn.

Comedian Kal Penn's desi Bigg Boss joke has found him an unlikely fan in Nikki Haley - at whose expense it was cracked.

On Wednesday, Republican and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, 47, shared a video on Twitter, expounding upon her views on US-Iran tensions following the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. A hugely popular figure in Iran, Soleimani was killed outside Baghdad airport in a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

In the video, Ms Haley says that what the US president did "left the Iranian regime completely flat-footed".

"They did not see this coming," she says in the video. "But when it got to the lives of Americans, the president is never going to allow that to happen."

"My thoughts on what the death of Soleimani means for Iran," Nikki Haley wrote while sharing the Fox News video on Twitter.

The tweet prompted Kal Penn to respond with one line that amused many, Ms Haley included.

"Pooja what is this behavior?" he wrote, referring to the meme that originated from Bigg Boss season 5 and has today become a popular phrase to address rude or disagreeable behaviour.

Pooja what is this behavior? — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 7, 2020

The tweet has collected nearly 600 'likes' and a response from Nikki Haley, who called it "hysterical".

"As a fan, that is hysterical. Proud of the work you do," she wrote, adding laughing face emojis.

???????? As a fan, that is hysterical. Proud of the work you do. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

Many Twitter users, though, rushed to inform her that Kal Penn's tweet wasn't complimentary.

Pretty sure that's not a compliment, Comrade Nikki. — Tessa (@TessaTeresa68) January 8, 2020

Nikki isn't smart enough to realize that he isn't being complimentary. — QMoron and the Vast Liberal Media Conspiracies (@NamelessGhoul29) January 8, 2020

It's not a compliment, Nimrata! — Amelia_Bedelia (@BostonBedelia) January 8, 2020

