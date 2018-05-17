'Priyanka Chopra Opened A Door For A Small Fish Like Me,' Says Vir Das

Vir Das's Twitter post thanking Priyanka Chopra is winning hearts

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 17, 2018 23:24 IST
Vir Das will play an FBI agent in ABC's Whiskey Cavalier. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. After Priyanka, ABC signed Vir Das for a new show
  2. Vir Das thanked Priyanka Chopra on Twitter
  3. "I'd just like to say Priyanka Chopra is a maverick and star", he wrote
Vir Das's latest Twitter post, thanking Priyanka Chopra has received much love from the Internet and how. The 38-year-old comedian called the Quantico actress a 'maverick' and a 'star' and thanked her saying: "I'd just like to say Priyanka Chopra is a maverick and a star, who has opened the doors for small fish like me to do comparatively microscopic things. So if you feel the need to write an article about both of us, write one that gives her credit and appreciation, because I do." The reason behind the Delhi Belly actor's thank you note is apparently because he has been signed by ABC for a new hour-long weekly comedy-drama series, titled Whiskey Cavalier, wherein he will be seen playing an FBI agent named Jai Datta. The show will be produced by Warner Brothers.

Read Vir Das's tweet here.
 

And this is how the fans responded.
 
 
 

As Vir Das' show gears up for release, ABC decided to pull the plug on Priyanka Chopra's Quanticodue to low ratings of newly released season 3. Fans were upset (naturally) but actor Kal Penn seized the opportunity to find a slot in Priyanka's work diary. He tweeted: "Let's do a movie together", to which Priyanka replied "done and done." Here are the tweets.
 

Priyanka Chopra played the role of an FBI agent named Alex Parrish in ABC's television series Quantico. The 35-year-old actress will start filming Bharat, opposite Salman Khan while she awaits the release of A Kid Like Jake ,featuring Jim Parsons and Isn't It Romantic?

