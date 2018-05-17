'Priyanka Chopra Opened A Door For A Small Fish Like Me,' Says Vir Das

Vir Das will play an FBI agent in ABC's Whiskey Cavalier. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

I'd just like to say Priyanka Chopra is a Maverick and a star who has opened the doors for small fish like me to do comparatively microscopic things. So if you feel the need to write an article about both of us, write one that gives her credit and appreciation, because I do. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 17, 2018

I really like when people are honest and give dues to the person who deserves. Priyanka deserves only love and people like you who appreciate her hardwork. — SorryIshika :( (@Pikachu_Pc) May 17, 2018

Thank God someone gave her credit. Good luck with your show dude. #IndianRepresentation — Kartik Kapoor (@KartikK53582630) May 17, 2018