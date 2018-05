'Priyanka Chopra Opened A Door For A Small Fish Like Me,' Says Vir Das

Vir Das will play an FBI agent in ABC's Whiskey Cavalier. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

I'd just like to say Priyanka Chopra is a Maverick and a star who has opened the doors for small fish like me to do comparatively microscopic things. So if you feel the need to write an article about both of us, write one that gives her credit and appreciation, because I do. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 17, 2018

I really like when people are honest and give dues to the person who deserves. Priyanka deserves only love and people like you who appreciate her hardwork. — SorryIshika :( (@Pikachu_Pc) May 17, 2018

Thank God someone gave her credit. Good luck with your show dude. #IndianRepresentation — Kartik Kapoor (@KartikK53582630) May 17, 2018

She is a great artist leaving behind a big shoe to fit in and I am sure no one but only you could fill up the void. — Asif (@Asifmadebyself) May 17, 2018

Vir Das's latest Twitter post, thanking Priyanka Chopra has received much love from the Internet and how. The 38-year-old comedian called theactress a 'maverick' and a 'star' and thanked her saying: "I'd just like to say Priyanka Chopra is a maverick and a star, who has opened the doors for small fish like me to do comparatively microscopic things. So if you feel the need to write an article about both of us, write one that gives her credit and appreciation, because I do." The reason behind theactor's thank you note is apparently because he has been signed by ABC for a new hour-long weekly comedy-drama series, titled, wherein he will be seen playing an FBI agent named Jai Datta. The show will be produced by Warner Brothers.Read Vir Das's tweet here.And this is how the fans responded. As Vir Das' show gears up for release, ABC decided to pull the plug on Priyanka Chopra's Quantico due to low ratings of newly released season 3. Fans were upset (naturally) but actor Kal Penn seized the opportunity to find a slot in Priyanka's work diary. He tweeted: "Let's do a movie together", to which Priyanka replied "done and done." Here are the tweets. Priyanka Chopra played the role of an FBI agent named Alex Parrish in ABC's television series Quantico. The 35-year-old actress will start filming, opposite Salman Khan while she awaits the release of,featuring Jim Parsons and