'Priyanka Chopra Opened A Door For A Small Fish Like Me,' Says Vir Das

- After Priyanka, ABC signed Vir Das for a new show
- Vir Das thanked Priyanka Chopra on Twitter
- "I'd just like to say Priyanka Chopra is a maverick and star", he wrote
Read Vir Das's tweet here.
I'd just like to say Priyanka Chopra is a Maverick and a star who has opened the doors for small fish like me to do comparatively microscopic things. So if you feel the need to write an article about both of us, write one that gives her credit and appreciation, because I do.— Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 17, 2018
And this is how the fans responded.
I really like when people are honest and give dues to the person who deserves. Priyanka deserves only love and people like you who appreciate her hardwork.— SorryIshika :( (@Pikachu_Pc) May 17, 2018
Thank God someone gave her credit. Good luck with your show dude. #IndianRepresentation— Kartik Kapoor (@KartikK53582630) May 17, 2018
She is a great artist leaving behind a big shoe to fit in and I am sure no one but only you could fill up the void.— Asif (@Asifmadebyself) May 17, 2018
Hey @priyankachopra let's do a movie. https://t.co/lx3vl6dRSL— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) May 11, 2018
Done n done @kalpennhttps://t.co/zA9Ogp1ylq— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 11, 2018
Priyanka Chopra played the role of an FBI agent named Alex Parrish in ABC's television series Quantico. The 35-year-old actress will start filming Bharat, opposite Salman Khan while she awaits the release of A Kid Like Jake ,featuring Jim Parsons and Isn't It Romantic?