Priyanka Chopra At Met Gala 2018: The Quantico Star Had A Yummy Post-Met Binge Session!

Following Met Gala 2018's theme - Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination - Priyanka showed up at the red carpet of the prominent event in a Ralph Lauren velvet gown. But, it was her bejewelled hood, from the same designer, which made heads turn and how! Priyanka was easily among the top five best-dressed celebs on the red carpet of the Met Gala.
The diva then treated herself in celebration, with a whole lot of junk food. She shared a snapshot of her post-Met Gala binge on her Instagram stories. Have a look:
That looks absolutely scrumptious! Now, that's what we call a true binge session. We're guessing Priyanka had much to celebrate, after the fashion industry's who's who gave her a collective thumbs-up for her impeccable dressing sense that she showcased, both at the main event and the after party of the Met Gala 2018. Priyanka is a self-confessed foodie and frequently shares snapshots from her guilty food indulgences on her Instagram page.
If you're wondering how the stunner manages to stay in shape despite all the eating, then we're here to tell you that she's blessed with a high metabolic rate, which allows her to burn off calories easily. Well, we wish Priyanka Chopra all the best for her upcoming release and wish she stays as effortlessly awesome as she is!