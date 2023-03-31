About Last Night: Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Karan Johar And Prabal Gurung Had This Much Fun

KJo with Suhana, Navya and Prabal. (courtesy: troublewithprabal)

While a section of Bollywood stars was occupied with the Dior Fashion Show in Mumbai last night, others scooped some time out and attended a party. Among them were Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Karan Johar and fashion designer Prabal Gurung. A picture from the get-together was shared by Prabal Gurung on his Instagram profile on Friday afternoon. Posing with Suhana, Navya and KJo in a mirror selfie, he wrote: "Last night with my hearts. It was a blast." He added the hashtag #mumbai to the post. Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan commented on the post: "Ahhhh you're here." Reposting the same picture on his Instagram story, Karan Johar wrote: "My fave people at any party."

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, completed her higher studies from New York. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Navya's brother Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to release on Netflix this year.

Navya Naveli Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Yodha. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Selfiee, Govinda Naam Mera, Liger, Brahmastra.