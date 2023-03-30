Suhana Khan Parties In Mom Gauri's Dress. See Them Wear It Years Apart

Image was shared by a fan page. (courtesy: gaurikhan_love)

Suhana Khan – who is yet to make her acting debut in Bollywood – is the cynosure of all eyes. This comes as no surprise given that her father, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in the world. So, when Suhana stepped out recently to party with her The Archies co-star and rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda, it made headlines. Suhana and Agastya were among several Bollywood insiders who attended Tania Shroff's (Ahan Shetty's girlfriend) birthday party in Mumbai. Fans of Suhana and the Khan family also made an interesting observation from the several images of the party that were shared on social media. It turns out that Suhana was wearing a vintage dress that was once worn by her mother Gauri Khan.

Fans also unearthed images of the interior designer-producer wearing the same animal print dress years ago. Here's an image of the mother and daughter wearing the same dress, several years apart.

Additionally, a video of Suhana Khan leaving the birthday party has also been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip Agastya, Tania and Ahan are seen dropping Suhana to her car. Suhana is seen chatting with Tania while walking towards her car, and Agastya, who is standing nearby, assists her in getting into the car. As Suhana prepares to sit in the car, she waves at Agastya, who responds by blowing her a kiss before closing the car door. You can watch the video here.

Rumours about Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating sparked when Shah Rukh Khan's daughter joined the annual Christmas celebrations of the Kapoor family. Suhana attended the party with Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda, held at Kunal Kapoor's residence. For the unversed, Agastya and Navya are the children of Shweta Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan's daughter) and Nikhil Nanda (Ritu Kapoor's son).

As mentioned above, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are set to make their Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming movie, The Archies, which also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead role. Along with them, the Indian adaptation of the famous comic features Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja. Although the film is slated for a Netflix release, the streaming date is yet to be announced by the makers.