Shah Rukh Khan Recalls The ROFL Reason Aryan And Suhana Thought 'Everyone In The World Works On TV'

Aryan Khan with sister Suhana. (courtesy: aryankhanfanclub)

No #AskSRK session is complete without a question or two about his family. On Monday's session, the actor was asked a question about his childhood. "What did you believe for way too long as a child?" asked a Twitter user. Shah Rukh Khan, in his reply, mentioned that while he has no recollection of his childhood belief, he does remember what his kids Aryan and Suhana thought. The actor revealed that his kids thought that everyone in the world worked in television. He also explained in his tweet that it was largely because they saw all of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's friends on television. "Actually I don't remember mine...but my two kids Aryan and Suhana always thought everyone in the world worked on TV because they saw all our friends on it," SRK replied.

Read Shah Rukh Khan's reply here:

Actually I don't remember mine...but my two kids aryan and suhana always thought everyone in the world worked on tv because they saw all our friends on it. https://t.co/3y3hBjsNwD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 25, (their eldest child), daughter Suhana and 9-year-old AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Suhana (22) is shooting for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will mark her acting debut.

Last year, Aryan Khan announced that he wrapped his first project with SRK and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment and he wrote: "Wrapped with the writing...Can't wait to say action." He also became an entrepreneur last year. Aryan Khan announced in an Instagram post that he has launched a "lifestyle luxury collective" brand.

Suhana Khan completed her higher studies from New York. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to release on Netflix this year.