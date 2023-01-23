Inside Pics From Dubai, Courtesy Suhana-Gauri Khan, Farah Khan And Shanaya Kapoor

Suhana Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Gauri Khan and Farah Khan led the celeb roll call at the grand launch of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The mega event was also attended by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar. Pictures and videos from the event have made their way to social media and we are loving the updates. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's timeline is filled with updates from the event. In the latest update, Farah has shared some fresh pictures and a video from the launch night. The opening slide features Farah and Gauri Khan. The two look stunning in their designer ensembles. In the video, shared by Farah, we get a glimpse of the fireworks and the hotel. Farah, in the caption, wrote, “What a night.”

Farah Khan then gave us a glimpse of her OOTD for the launch night. She picked a “fantastic” number by designer Manish Malhotra. Check it out here:

Oh, and, for Farah Khan “every day is a party…if you are with the right people…Bonding with family.”

Before leaving for Dubai, Farah Khan shared a picture with her “Bolly gang” and wrote, “Off to Dubai.”

Gauri Khan too has shared a series of pictures from the starry night on Instagram. In one of the pics, the interior designer is seen sharing the frame with her daughter Suhana and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor also attended model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner's afterparty at the hotel's Cloud 22. Shanaya shared the picture featuring herself, Suhana and Kendall on her Instagram Stories and added a kiss emoji to it. Do we need to say more?

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, in her latest upload, shared a snippet from the red-carpet event. She looks breathtaking in a shimmery black gown. Along with the pictures, she just dropped a black heart emoji.

Suhana Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She will play Veronica in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will also step into the world of showbiz with this film. Whereas, Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Bedhadak.