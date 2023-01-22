Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor Attend Kendall Jenner's Party In Dubai. See Pics

Shanaya Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor attended a grand launch of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, and look who they met during the afterparty, Kendall Jenner. The model and reality TV star Kendall hosted the afterparty at the hotel's Cloud 22. Shanaya has shared a picture on her Instagram stories in which she and Suhana are posing with Kendall. Suhana looks pretty in a light pink ensemble, while Shanaya can be seen in a red off-shoulder dress. On the other hand, Kendall looks stunning in an olive green outfit. She paired her look with black gloves and matching boots. At the event, Kendall's 818 Tequila brand was also launched. Check out the picture below:

On Saturday, Maheep Kapoor shared a video that shows Shanaya chatting with a guest, while in the background, we can see Kendall chatting with other guests. The text of the clip read, "Our host, Kendall." Maheep captioned it as "I spot my girl."

Take a look below:

Shanaya Kapoor has also shared a picture with her BFF Suhana Khan in which they are showing off their outfits in a mirror selfie. Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are set to make their big Bollywood debut with The Archies and Bedhadak, respectively.

Last year in December, Suhana Khan wrapped up the shooting of her film. The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, also marks the debut of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor will be making her debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, also starring Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani.