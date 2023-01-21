Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor Attend Kendall Jenner's Party In Dubai

Shanaya Kapoor and Kendall Jenner in a still from the video. (courtesy: kendallsjbr)

It was a starry night in Dubai on Friday. The grand launch of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah saw the attendance of many prominent celebrities from across the world. Among all the events held at the venue was also the launch of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand. And guess who made it to the guest list of the model and reality TV star's afterparty at the hotel's Cloud 22 - an outdoor space on the 22nd floor? None other than BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. They had a whole lot of fun at the bash. Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor shared clips on her Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram story,

Shanaya Kapoor's parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor also shared videos of her from the party. No, they weren't present at the grand opening but they chanced upon a post featuring scenes from the event. It was shared by a fan page dedicated to Kendall. In the last slide of the now-viral post, one can see Shanaya engrossed in a conversation, just a few steps ahead of Kendall Jenner. She is looking gorgeous in a red outfit while the model stole the limelight at the party in a green ensemble. The text of the clip read, “Our host, Kendall.”

Sharing the post on his Instagram Stories, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “I see you, Shanaya Kapoor.” He also added a heart eyes emoji. Maheep Kapoor posted the video on her Stories with an adorable caption for her daughter. It read, “I spot my girl. Cutie.”

Screenshot of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram story,

Screenshot of Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram story.

Now, see the post shared by the fan page here:

On Friday, Shanaya Kapoor posted a photo of herself and Suhana Khan that shows them wearing matching footwear. We can also see a part of Shanaya's red outfit in the image.

Kendall Jenner wore a Victoria Beckham number, which was introduced as a part of the designer's Spring Summer 23 collection at the Paris Fashion Week last year. It was a green draped and slash gown, which Kendall paired with black leather gloves and leather knee-high boots.

See pictures of Kendall Jenner's OOTD for her grand party here:



Other Bollywood celebrities who have shared pictures from Atlantis The Royal's extravagant opening are Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Manish Malhotra.