Shanaya Kapoor Is 'Living In A Disney World.' BFF Ananya Panday Reacts

A still from the video. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor is currently having the time of her life in Paris. She has flooded our screens with dozens of postcards from her trip to the City of Love. Right from celebrating the new year with a bang to exploring the museums, Shanaya is keeping us engaged. Now, her latest post is surely going to make you nostalgic. Any guesses? Hint: It's related to one of the most adorable and famous cartoon characters. Shanaya dropped a video from her time in Disneyland, Paris. Layered in stylish winter clothes and with a special Mickey Mouse headband, Shanaya can be seen having a whole lot of fun. She also enjoyed various customised sweet treats, as you can see in the clip. For the caption, the star kid stated, “Living in a Disney World,” with a range of emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor's family members and friends reacted to the video in the comment section. Her best friend, actress Ananya Panday stated, “My baby penguin, (heart emojis) missing you.” Rhea Kapoor commented, “Omg I love euro Disney.” Shanaya's parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also dropped hearts and red heart eyes emojis. Anshula Kapoor stated, “FOMO,” with crying emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor's social media posts from the city of Paris are a sight for sore eyes. When she visited Palais Garnier, also known as Opera Garnier, Shanaya announced it in style. Sharing a series of pictures, she wrote, “Evenings at the ballet.”

Did you check out her special New Year post, by the way? Shanaya Kapoor shared a delightful post on the first day of 2023. She gifted herself some flowers and treated herself to hot chocolate. Don't miss her super stylish outfit. For the caption, she mentioned, “1/1/23 treat yourself with some flowers, hot choco and make a little wish.”

Now, look at some more pictures of Shanaya Kapoor's dreamy holiday in Paris. For her, this is what “a day in Paris" looked like. The carousel post showed various glimpses of the iconic Louvre Museum. She wrote, “A day in Paris,” with a croissant emoji.

Shanaya Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's upcoming film Bedhadak.