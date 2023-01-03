Shanaya Kapoor's 'Evening At The Ballet' Looked Like This. BFF Suhana Khan Reacts

Shanaya Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor knows how to keep her Instagram followers entertained. Daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya is a star before her first film has even released. Her growing popularity is all thanks to her social media presence. Continuing to entertain her fans in 2023 as well, Shanaya has shared a set of images and videos from her time in Paris, France. In the images, she is seen at Palais Garnier, also known as Opéra Garnier, which is a historic opera house in the City of Love. In addition to photos and videos of the historic monument, there are several images of Shanaya at the location, dressed in an all-brown ensemble. The upcoming actress looks stunning in a mini skirt, jacket, stockings and boots.

Also in the carousel of images are snaps of coffee and a basket of bread. In the caption, Shanaya Kapoor said: “Evenings at the ballet,” adding emojis of shoes, coffee, disco ball and heart emojis.

Replying to the post, Shanaya's friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan said: “Ballerina.” Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor replied with heart and amulet emojis.



On the first day of 2023, Shanaya Kapoor shared several images from Paris and wrote: “1/1/23. Treat yourself with some flowers, and hot choco and make a little wish.” She is seen taking her own advice and buying flowers and indulging in sweet treats in the photos shared.





Before this, Shanaya treated us to images from her “day in Paris”. While the first two feature her, the third slide is a video of a swing ride. Shanaya also visited the iconic Louvre Museum and shared some slides from there. And yes, the iconic Mona Lisa painting made an appearance. Shanaya wrote, “A day in Paris,” with a croissant emoji.

Her dad Sanjay Kapoor mentioned, “Happy holidays,” with red heart emojis and Maheep Kapoor stated, “My baby,” with several heart emojis and an evil eye emoji.

Before Paris, Shanaya Kapoor visited Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022. Sharing updates, Shanaya Kapoor said, “It's game day #2! Unforgettable. No better feeling than experiencing the FIFA World Cup with family and friends! [Heart emoji] missed you, Maheep Kapoor.”

Maheep Kapoor replied to the post and said, “Missed you guys more. My love.”





Shanaya Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut in Dharma Productions' Bedhadak.