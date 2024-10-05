About Last Night: Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora And Others Attend Navratri Celebrations In Kochi

It's that time of year again. As the nine-day celebrations of Navratri began on Thursday, several celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Ajay Devgn, Rashmika Mandanna and Saif Ali Khan, reached Kochi to attend the puja ceremony organised by Kalyan Jewellers. South stars like Naga Chaitanya, Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Kavya Madhavan, Anarkali Marikar and Prabhu were also there. Celebrities embraced the festive spirit as they dressed up in traditional attire for the ceremony. Ajay Devgn wore a delicately embroidered light pink kurta with churidar pants and brown embroidered loafers. Katrina Kaif attended the event in an elegant sari. Check out the videos shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon stepped out in an embellished pink drape and Shilpa Shetty dazzled in a vivid green saree. Malaika Arora made her first public appearance since the death of her father Anil Mehta. She looked stunning in a white lehenga. Saif Ali Khan attended the celebrations wearing a chic kurta set, while Rashmika Mandanna looked amazing in a crimson suit covered in a ton of embellishments. Bobby Deol and Naga Chaitanya looked dapper in festive kurta sets.

Tamil actor Prabu arrived at the function with his wife Punitha Prabhu. Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas was accompanied by his better half Lidiya Tovino.

Following the dress code, celebs attended the puja ceremony in ethnic outfits.

Kalyan Jewellers hosts a star-studded Navratri puja ceremony every year. Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and son Naga Chaitanya were pictured at the Kalyanaraman family's 2023 celebration. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Mammootty also participated in the festivities, last year.