What Happened When A Troll Said Ajay Devgn 'Didn't Reach' Stardom Like The Khans

Ajay Devgn's glorious career of over three decades has rightfully earned him the title of a superstar. From his debut film Phool Aur Kaante to the Golmaal series, the star has proven his versatility without even breaking a sweat. It won't be wrong to say that Ajay Devgn has a killer fanbase. After all, it's our very own Bajirao Singham we are talking about. Well, recently, when a person shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to troll Ajay Devgn, fans came out in his defence. The person tweeted a montage of Ajay Devgn's movies. The note attached to it read, “Ajay Devgn got to be the worst actor from his generation with no aura that's why he didn't reach real stardom like the Khans or even Akshay Kumar.”

Ajay devgn got to be the worst actor from his generation with no aura thats why he didn't reach real stardom like the khans or even akshay kumar pic.twitter.com/fOkrIGHBRY — cali. (@mastanified) July 7, 2024

Without wasting a second, Ajay Devgn's fans made a bee-line in the comments section.

A user reminded the troll how Ajay Devgn is a “4-time National Award winner”.

4 times national award winner hai Ajay.

In terms of acting he is far superior . Some roles may be similar and acting too — maujkaradi (@maujkaradi1) July 8, 2024

A person said, “Not his fan but Son of Sardaar and Bol Bachchan nhi dekhi kya?? [Not his fan but you haven't watched Son Of Sardaar and Bol Bachchan?]”

not his fan but son of sardaar and bol bachchan nhi dekhi kya?? — anu ???? (@moviexmaiden) July 7, 2024

Some declared that Ajay Devgn is the “best actor.”

I think he is one of the best actor ❤️ — PixelPopReviews (@PixelPopReviews) July 8, 2024

“Bro, he acts good. Loved him in Singham, Drishyam and Shaitaan,” read a comment.

Bro he acts good. Loved him in singham, drishyam and shaitaan — heyoopeople (@younggirldiary9) July 7, 2024

A few fans couldn't believe their eyes.

What !!! What did I just read — LastOver BeforeDrinks (@LastoverB) July 7, 2024

In the middle of this, a person asked, “Tell me you haven't watched Zakhm, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Omkara etc?”

Tell me you haven't watched Zakhm, the legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara etc. — The Cricket Philosopher (@outof22yards) July 7, 2024

Ajay Devgn last appeared in Maidaan, where he played the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963. Up next, Ajay will be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, alongside Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. The film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, will hit the big screens on August 2.

Ajay Devgn also has Singham Again, Raid 2, and De De Pyaar De 2 in the kitty.