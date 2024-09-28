To Sunny Kaushal, Adorable Birthday Wishes From Rumoured Girlfriend Sharvari, Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif

Sunny Kaushal turned a year older on Saturday (September 28). On the special occasion, his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari, brother Vicky Kaushal and sister-in-law Katrina Kaif dropped aww-dorable wishes on social media. Sharvari shared a selfie with Sunny on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy happy birthday."

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Happiest birthday to the person I learn so much from...the most zen Kaushal. The most fun Kaushal. Love you my brother. May you keep smiling and shining!!! @sunsunnykhez."

Katrina Kaif wished her devar in the sweetest way. She shared a photo of him eating pancakes and wrote, "Happy birthday to the best devar and pancake partner. May this year give you even more peace, fulfilment and joy."

On the work front, Sunny Kaushal made his acting debut in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. He went on to star in films such as Gold and the series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. Before stepping in front of the camera, Sunny gained experience as an assistant director on projects like My Friend Pinto and Gunday. He was last seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba co-starring Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu. In the film, he plays the role of a compounder named Abhimanyu Pandit.