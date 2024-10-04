<i>Do Patti</i> Song Raanjhan Teaser: All Eyes Of Kriti Sanon And Shaheer Sheikh

The first song from the upcoming Netflix movie Do Patti, titled Raanjhan, will be out today (October 4). Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti is headlined by Kajol and Kriti Sanon, with Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi in supporting roles. The makers of the mystery thriller dropped the song release announcement on Instagram along with the caption, “In the shadows of unspoken words lies a story. Raanjhan song out tomorrow.” The video features Kriti and Shaheer inside a pub. Although the clip begins with the two showcasing powerful chemistry, it soon transitions to something that appears to be vengeful. Kriti's character seems to be angry over Shaheer for reasons unknown, adding to the mystery. Reacting to the post, actress Hina Khan commented, “Wohoooooo (fire emoji). Shaheer's Mahabharat co-star Rohit Bharadwaj added a slew of emojis.

Kriti Sanon also posted about the song on her Instagram feed. “My most favourite song of the album!!” read her side note.

Not long ago, the makers of Do Patti unveiled the film's release date to the public by dropping a mysterious video on Instagram. The clip shows Kajol as a police officer interrogating a nonchalant Kriti Sanon. Kajol urges Kriti to share a secret, but Kriti evades the question, replying that as a cop, it is Kajol's job to unravel the mystery. Adding a twist to the tale, Kriti's doppelganger appears in the scene. In a menacing tone she says, “Your troubles are going to double”. It does not take a second guess to realise that Kriti Sanon will be playing a double role in Do Patti.

Last year, Kriti Sanon uploaded a set of pictures on social media, documenting her first day of shoot. “Day 1 of shoot for me on Do Patti. Time to Reinvent! Wearing 2 caps this time. Actor-Producer. Lots of Blue Butterflies dance in my stomach as I start this very special journey. Probably my MOST challenging role so far.. a story that touched me so deeply..” read a part of her note.

Do Patti will release on October 25.