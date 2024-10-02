Viral: Kartik Aaryan Helps Hina Khan As She Nearly Falls On Stage

Hina Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Sonali Bendre and several other celebrities walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Namo Bharat event. Several videos and pictures from the event have been doing the rounds on social media. One of the clips shows Hina Khan nearly losing her balance while greeting Kartik on stage. As the actress moves in for a hug, she suddenly stumbles but Kartik quickly steps in to assist her.

ICYDK, Hina has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer. She shared a video on Instagram showing her visit to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show. The video begins with Hina posing for photographers on the red carpet and receiving an award at the event. She is then seen entering the hospital for her chemo session. "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better," Hina said in the video.

On the work front, Hina Khan rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She participated in television reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She also appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist and Unlock among others. She also starred in the second season of the web series Damaged 2.