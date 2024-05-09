About Last Night: Karisma Kapoor Met Her 'Favourite' Ranveer Singh

Karisma Kapoor with Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: karismakapoor)

Ranveer Singh and Karisma Kapoor are the definition of yin-yang in the pictures posted by the actress on her Instagram post, on Thursday. Karisma wore black, Ranveer was dressed in white for the event. The pictures happen to be from the store launch of Tiffany & Co in Mumbai. In the pictures, the actors can be seen happily posing together. Karisma Kapoor captioned the post, "Painted the town blue at the opening of the new Tiffany & Co store with my favourite Ranveer Singh." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #TiffanyAndCo and #AboutLastNight.

Check out the post here:

Ranveer Singh, who is also Tiffany & Co's brand ambassador, walked the red carpet in designer Gaurav Gupta's creation. However, his white-heeled shoes by Copper Mallet stole the show at the event. Take a look:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh starred in Karan Johar's 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt last year. He will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. He will also star in Rohit Shetty's action film Singham Again. The actor's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba, 83 and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the whodunnit Murder Mubarak. Karisma Kapoor's next project titled Brown. Her breakout film was Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. She featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few.