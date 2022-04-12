Abhishek More Famous Than Dad Amitabh Bachchan, Says Fan. Actor Replies With Shahenshah Line

Abhishek replies to a fan (Courtesy: bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan has been receiving praise for his last release Dasvi. After watching the film, a social media user tweeted that Abhishek is now more famous than his father Amitabh Bachchan. His tweet reads, "After this movie, looking at @SrBachchan people will say, "see that man, he is @juniorbachchan 's father" What a movie! #Dasvi. What a class acting! #Abhishek #YamiGautam #NimratKaur." To this, Abhishek Bachchan replied, "Thank you for the compliment but.... Never! Baap, baap hota hai. Aur Rishte mein wo hamare... You know the rest."

Abhishek Bachchan was referring to Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue, "Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap hote hai ... naam hai Shahenshah (In relation I am your father ... my name is Shahenshah)."

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's reply to a fan:

Thank you for the compliment but.... Never! बाप , बाप होता है। और रिश्ते में वो हमारे.... You know the rest. 😁 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 12, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan has always praised Abhishek and when the trailer of Dasvi was released, the Jhund actor had reposted it with the caption, "The Pride of a Father.. in film after film, he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters ..it's PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully!!!" Abhishek had replied, "You will always be the ultimate inspiration, Pa. Love you and thank you."

A few days back, sharing a poster of Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi, Amitabh Bachchan had written, "My Pride!"

Check out the post here:

Dasvi released on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7 and has been receiving good reviews. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the film also has Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. In the film, Abhishek plays a politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who lands in jail. Yami plays the jailor of the jail and Nimrat plays Ganga Ram's wife Bimla Devi.