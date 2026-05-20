Grey’s Anatomy Gets Major New Spinoff More Than 20 Years Later

ABC is expanding the Grey's Anatomy world with a fresh spinoff series based in Texas. The new show comes from creator Shonda Rhimes, along with current showrunner Meg Marinis, more than 20 years after the original series first became a television hit. According to early reports, the series is expected to arrive on screen in 2027.

Ellen Pompeo, one of the most familiar faces from the original series, is also involved as an executive producer.

The announcement was shared jointly by ABC and the official Grey's Anatomy Instagram page, which sparked excitement among fans with a simple message hinting that the new chapter is just what viewers have been waiting for. This upcoming series will become the fourth entry in the franchise, following Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice and Station 19.

As per Deadline, Grey's Anatomy's Texas spinoff is “an edgy drama about a team at a rural West Texas medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.”

Showrunner Meg Marinis said, “I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey's Anatomy universe. This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey's for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.”

According to reports, the new spinoff will focus on a fresh team of doctors and a new medical setting. Even though it will introduce new characters and storylines, it will still stay connected to the original Grey's Anatomy universe. The link between the two shows may come through familiar characters from the main series, including Catherine Fox, played by Debbie Allen, mentioned as a possible connection.

Grey's Anatomy first aired on ABC in 2005 and quickly became one of the network's biggest hits. In 2019, the show made television history by becoming the longest running medical drama in the United States. So far, it has completed 22 seasons.