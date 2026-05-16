US Teen Survives Lightning Strike That Blew Up Tree, Family Calls It Miracle

A 19-year-old teenager from Texas survived a terrifying lightning strike while fishing with friends and returned to the same spot less than 24 hours later. According to a report by People Magazine, Hunter Wyche was fishing along the Angelina River in Jasper County, East Texas, when a thunderstorm suddenly moved into the area. Wyche was leaning against a pine tree near the riverbank when lightning struck the tree directly.

The powerful strike sent electricity through his body and threw him several feet away. The tree reportedly exploded on impact, covering him with splinters and debris. Despite the frightening incident, Wyche survived and remained conscious after the strike.

People Magazine reported that emergency crews quickly arrived at the scene after receiving calls for help. Wyche was taken to hospital with burns, cuts and injuries caused by flying pieces of wood. Doctors later confirmed that he was in stable condition.

Speaking after the incident, Wyche described himself as "the unluckiest lucky man alive". He said he was grateful to survive because the injuries could have been far worse. He also revealed that he temporarily lost feeling in parts of his legs after the strike.

The teenager's mother said the family considered his survival a miracle. She explained that she was deeply emotional after seeing her son safe and recovering at home.

In a surprising twist, Wyche returned to the same fishing location the very next day. The incident has since attracted widespread attention online because of both the dramatic survival story and the teenager's decision to go back fishing so quickly.

Local fire officials used the incident to remind people about lightning safety during storms. Authorities warned residents not to stand under trees or remain near open water during bad weather because lightning can strike suddenly and travel through nearby objects.

Lightning strikes are rare but extremely dangerous. Many survivors can suffer burns, nerve damage and long-term health problems even if they survive the initial impact. Wyche's survival has been described by many as extremely fortunate.