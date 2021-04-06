Aashka Goradia Just Made Blindfolded Yoga A Thing. Slow Clap From Mouni Roy

Aashka Garodia in the picture. (Image courtesy: aashkagoradia)

Highlights Aashka Garodia shared new video on Instagram

She can be seen performing blindfolded yoga in the video

Mouni Roy commented on the post with clap emojis

Stop whatever you are doing because Aashka Goradia's latest post demands your attention. The television actress has once again wowed her Instafam with a new yoga session. Wearing a blindfold, Aashka begins the inversion yoga on a mat in her Goa home. Dressed in a black sports bra and grey tights, the 35-year-old performs the asana after a year, "in a happy state of mind." She tagged her husband Brent Goble, who is a yoga teacher, to the post. Aashka praised him saying, "What you have created is bliss". She added the soulful song First Encounter by Jeremy Nattagh to the background.

Take a look at Aashka's blindfloded Yoga here:

Within minutes of sharing, Aashka's post was flooded with comments from her fans and friends from the industry. Reacting to the clip, TV actress Megha Gupta said, "Uuuuu Aashu" while Tina Datta wrote, "Woow.. and that dimple." Srishty Rode and Mouni Roy dropped heart-eyed and clap emojis.

Aashka spent some quality time with Brent on a beach and uploaded the jaw-dropping images on the photo and video sharing platform. "Spent an incredible week with my love, Brent. Fully charged and back to work...Life between two states...Hustle, focus and do it all...One life," the caption read. In the sun-kissed photos, the couple looks lost in love as they sit by the beach.

Aashka married Brent in December 2017. Their church wedding on December 2, was followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple often shares stunning pics from doing yoga to learning music together and exploring beaches. Take a look:

Aren't they cute?