Aashka Goradia And Brent Goble's Hindu Wedding. See Pics

Highlights Aashka Goradia wore a red lehenga at her Hindu wedding Aashka and Brent Goble had a Christian wedding on December 1 Aashka and Brent met in the US

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, who had a beautiful Christian wedding on December 1 , got married again as per Hindu traditions on December 3 in Ahmedabad, the actress' hometown. The close-knit wedding had a hand-picked guest list comprising close family members and friends and also Aashka's industry colleagues.actress Mouni Roy made sure to completely enjoy Aashka and Brent's wedding festivities. We also spotted Kanica Maheshwari, Sana Khan, Karanvir Vohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu in photos shared by Aashka and Brent's fans on Instagram. Aashka looked no less than a princess in a redwhile Brent was handsome in a beige and redSee Aashka and Brent's stunning wedding pictures here:Before Aashka's Hindu wedding, the couple had arranged a mehendi function followed by sangeet ceremony. Aashka opted for a green and red lehenga choli at mehendi while she looked stunning in a royal blue ensemble at her sangeet.Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble met in the US, fell in love and got engaged last year in December. Brent is a former weapons instructor based out of Las Vegas. The duo have featured together in the dance reality showCongratulations on your wedding, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble!