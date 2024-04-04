Aashka Goradia's Fam-Jam With Son William Alexander And Husband Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia shared this image. (courtesy: aashkagoradia)

Actress and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia has added some colour to our Thursday with a happy family portrait. Aashka has shared a lovely image featuring her husband Brent Goble and son William Alexander. Aashka and Brent, dressed in lovely Indian ensembles, are seen holding their toddler between them. The little one's face is covered by a white heart emoji in all three pictures. Sharing the image, Aashka and Brent wrote: “Our hearts are full! William Alexander makes it all worth it! We love you so much.” Needless to say, the post received a lot of love. Actress Adaa Khan and Surbhi Chandna replied with heart and heart-eye emojis. Actress Jennifer Winget wrote, “Bless bless [heart emojis].” Akriti Kakar wrote: “Touchwood to this beautiful family.” Tina Datta wrote, “I love you all.”

Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe welcomed their son in October 2023. Sharing the news on Instagram, Brent Globe wrote: “This morning at 7:45am, William Alexander came into this world and straight into our hearts. While I know my life existed before this day, I remember very little of it. For now, until my dying day, I'll be Alex's Daddy. Aashka delivered him with the strength of grace of an angel. She's resting now, with our little one next to her. Our hearts have never been brighter. I've never known a love like this. Now and everyday, I'll have living proof God exists.”

Aashka married Brent Goble on December 1, 2017, first in a Christian wedding ceremony, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. While Brent is a businessman, Aashka is renowned for her work in shows such as Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss, and Nach Baliye.

The actress took a break from her career in acting to start her own makeup brand. About the switch, she had said: "Entrepreneurship was a path I wanted to pursue. Business was always in my blood, and this dream has been with me for quite some time now. Acting happened by chance. I was only 16 when I moved to Mumbai, but while pursuing my acting career, I had this business virus in me, to do something in the world out there and that has finally happened. So, I felt it's time I tell everyone that acting, for now, is going on a break as I pursue my other dream."

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble live in Goa with their son.