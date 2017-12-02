Inside Aashka Goradia And Brent Goble's Fairy Tale Wedding

Highlights
- Aashka and Brent got married on December 1
- Aashka and Brent's wedding was in Ahmedabad, the actress' hometown
- Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan shared photos on Instagram
"And today our love has led to this beautiful union as we are now officially husband and wife!" wrote Aashka. Aww.
Love is not something you do! Love is the way you are, Love is the way I am Sadhguru And today our love has led to this beautiful union as we are now officially husband and wife! Thank you @knottingbells for the lovely picture and @mapxencarsofficial for helping me with this gown, which belongs to my mother in law! @orrajewellery this special day and this bridal look would have been incomplete without your beautiful jewelery #MrAndMrs #breshka #breshweds #brentauraashukishaadi #IndiaMeetsAmerica
The bride, who looked pristine in white, also shared that the wedding gown is actually her mother-in-law's. Aashka went just about right with minimal jewellery, designed by ORRA Jewellery. The brand also designed the couple's engagement rings.
If you are done admiring the absolutely fabulous newly-weds, here's how the crew of bridesmaids looked - stunning x infinity. They were colour coordinated in midnight blue bridesmaid gowns with just a few exceptions. And guess, who got the bride's bouquet? Mouni Roy, of course.
Here's how the bride and the groom exchanged the wedding vows and had their first kiss as Mrs and Mr.
Aashka and Brent documented their wedding countdown on Instagram and everything looks super fun!
Months of planning and now the feeling begins to settle in, yes it's finally happening! Excited, happy, and anxious as we waited for the arrival of our family at the airport! And here comes the groom's side and our baraat as we welcome them to India! @ibrentgoble #breshka #breshweds #indiameetsamerica #firangikibaraat @santoshmishraphotography
Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble met in the US, fell in love and got engaged last year in December. Brent is a former weapons instructor based out of Las Vegas. The duo have featured together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.
Congratulations on your wedding, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble!