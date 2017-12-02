Inside Aashka Goradia And Brent Goble's Fairy Tale Wedding

Congratulations on your wedding, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble!

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 02, 2017 10:56 IST
300 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Inside Aashka Goradia And Brent Goble's Fairy Tale Wedding

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are just married (courtesy adaakhann)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aashka and Brent got married on December 1
  2. Aashka and Brent's wedding was in Ahmedabad, the actress' hometown
  3. Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan shared photos on Instagram
Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are married now. The lovely couple had a beautiful wedding ceremony - just right out of a fairy tale - in a boutique resort in Sanand, Ahmedabad, the actress' hometown, on December 1. The close-knit Christian wedding had a hand-picked guest list comprising close family and friends and also Aashka's industry colleagues. We spotted Juhi Parmar, Sana Khan, Karanvir Vohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu in photos shared by Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan on Instagram. The new bride also sliced out time from the celebrations to announce that she's Mrs now, with an adorable wedding special post, also featuring Brent Goble.

"And today our love has led to this beautiful union as we are now officially husband and wife!" wrote Aashka. Aww.
 


The bride, who looked pristine in white, also shared that the wedding gown is actually her mother-in-law's. Aashka went just about right with minimal jewellery, designed by ORRA Jewellery. The brand also designed the couple's engagement rings.

If you are done admiring the absolutely fabulous newly-weds, here's how the crew of bridesmaids looked - stunning x infinity. They were colour coordinated in midnight blue bridesmaid gowns with just a few exceptions. And guess, who got the bride's bouquet? Mouni Roy, of course.
 
 

Wonder who caught the brides bouquet ? #ThisBridesmaidsAccomplishments

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on


 

 

 
 

"Think the flowers..Feel the flowers.. Be the flowers.."

A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on



Here's how the bride and the groom exchanged the wedding vows and had their first kiss as Mrs and Mr.







Aashka and Brent documented their wedding countdown on Instagram and everything looks super fun!
 

 
 

Dulha practices his entry for the Wedding! #IndiaMeetsAmerica #SrkMoment #Breshka #BreahkaWeds

A post shared by Brent G (@ibrentgoble) on


 

 


Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble met in the US, fell in love and got engaged last year in December. Brent is a former weapons instructor based out of Las Vegas. The duo have featured together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.

Congratulations on your wedding, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble!
 

Trending

aashka goradiabrent goble

................................ Advertisement ................................