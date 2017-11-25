Inside Aashka Goradia's Bachelorette Party

At Aashka Goradia's bachelorette party, actresses Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Mahhi Vij and Juhi Parmar were on guest list

Aashka Goradia with Adaa Khan and Mouni Roy. (Image courtesy: Adaa Khan)

  1. One unforgettable night, said Aashka Goradia
  2. Aashka Goradia is getting married to Brent lobe on December 3
  3. Aashka and Brent are getting married in Ahmedabad
Actress Aashka Goradia is all set to get married on December 3 but before that her friends from the television industry hosted a grand bachelorette for their bestie. Pictures from Aashka's bachelorette, which also includes actresses Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Mahhi Vij and Juhi Parmar are doing the rounds of social media. Aashka shared a picture of the gang and captioned it: "One unforgettable night! Love Smiles Blessings. I now feel it has all begun." Many more pictures were shared by her friends. Take a look at what Aashka's bachelorette party looked like:
 

 
 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on


 
 

A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on


 
 

A post shared by Mahhi Vij (@mahhivij) on



Aashka is getting married to Brent Globe, who was a former weapons instructor based out of Las Vegas. The couple got engaged in December and will get married in a few days in Ahmedabad, the actress' hometown. Recently, Aashka and Brent were spotted shopping for their wedding couture - their sangeet outfits are being designed by Archana Kochhar.
 


Aashka is the star of shows like Kkusum, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and Naagin. Aashka and Brent met at an event in the US, soon after she ended her 10-year-old relationship with TV actor Rohit Bakshi. Recently, she participated in Nach Baliye, a couple's dance reality show with Brent.

Aashka and Brent also made pre-wedding video titled Woh Chilman Se, which has been sung by Tauseef Akhtar.



After marriage, Aashka won't be shifting to Los Angeles instead, Brent will relocate to India. "Brent is moving to India, bag and baggage, just to be with me," she told Times Of India.

