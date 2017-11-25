Inside Aashka Goradia's Bachelorette Party

One unforgettable night! Love Smiles Blessings Thanking you thousands @abigail_pande and @dollybnb for creating such beautiful memories for me, I now feel it has all begun #bridetobe A big thank you @imouniroy for adding more smiles to my journey A huge thank you to all my women who shaped into the person I am @juhiparmar14 @nida248 @nidasshah @megtwinkle @kanicamaheshwari @manisha_thakkar1 @minalmogam #varsha @adaakhann @salsasneha @nailsandmorethesalon @mahhivij @hiral.ravatia #maidofhonor you were truly missed

A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:35am PST