Here's Aashka Goradia And Brent Goble's Sangeet Outfits

Outfits..love..attention..care.. Thank you @archanakochharofficial for all of this @ibrentgoble and I are making the most of it #EkPardesiMeraDilLeGaya #IndiaMeetsAmerica #breshka #breshweds #kyathiaayo #9daystogo #countdown A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:13am PST

Wedding countdown has begun for television actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble. The love birds are all set to get married on December 3 in Ahmedabad. But, before the big day, Aashka shared pictures of her sangeetdesigned by fashion designer Archana Kochhar. Aashka has chosen to wear a green and pinkon her sangeet while her fiance Brent will wear a gold. Aashka shared the pictures of their stunning sangeet ensembles on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Brent is carrying Aashka in his arms while in the other the duo are all smiles and posing for a perfect picture with the designers.Aashka and Brent's fans have showered sweet comments like "favourite couple" and "you're the perfect two" on their pictures.," Aashka captioned the picture.Aashka met Brent in US. He is a former weapons instructor based out of Las Vegas. The couple got engaged last year in December. Aashka and Brent chose Ahmedabad for the wedding destination as it is the actresses' hometown. Brent also wanted the marriage to happen with all the rituals. Recently, Aashka and Brent also elated their fans with a pre-wedding video . The couple shot for the music video, sung by Tauseef Akhtar."For us this song conveyed every bit of our understanding of what we want our marriage to be like - one in which we stand by each other through all times and constantly work towards building a strong relationship," Aashka told The Indian Express aboutAashka Goradia and Brent Goble together participated in the dance reality showBharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also get married on December 3 in Goa.Are you excited for Aashka and Bharti