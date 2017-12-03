Aashka Goradia's Mehendi Function With BFFs Mouni Roy And Adaa Khan. See Pics

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble had a fairy tale wedding on December 2. After the close-knit Christian wedding, which had a hand-picked guest list comprising close family members and friends, Aashka had her beautiful mehendi function which was attended by her colleagues from the TV industry and best friends Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan. Aashka was seen dressed in a red and green lehenga choli paired with phool gehna while Aashka's husband Brent too chose to wear a traditional outfit. Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan's pictures from Aashka's wedding will definitely give you BFFs goals.
In one of the pictures, shared by Adaa, she and Mouni are perfectly pouting with Brent while in the other, Brent is deeply concentrating on his wife's mehendi.
Isn't this aww-doable?
Here are some other inside pictures from Aashka Goradia's mehendi function:
Want to have some shaadi feels? Watch Mouni dancing to Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali:
Here's how Aashka and Brent's fairy tale wedding looked like:
Love is not something you do! Love is the way you are, Love is the way I am Sadhguru And today our love has led to this beautiful union as we are now officially husband and wife! Thank you @knottingbells for the lovely picture and @mapxencarsofficial for helping me with this gown, which belongs to my mother in law! @orrajewellery this special day and this bridal look would have been incomplete without your beautiful jewelery #MrAndMrs #breshka #breshweds #brentauraashukishaadi #IndiaMeetsAmerica
Aashka and Brent also made pre-wedding video titled Woh Chilman Se, which has been sung by Tauseef Akhtar.
Aashka is the star of shows like Kkusum, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and Naagin. Aashka and Brent met at an event in the US, soon after she ended her 10-year-old relationship with TV actor Rohit Bakshi. Recently, she participated in Nach Baliye, a couple's dance reality show with Brent.