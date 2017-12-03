Aashka Goradia's Mehendi Function With BFFs Mouni Roy And Adaa Khan. See Pics

Aashka Goradia had a Christian wedding with Brent Goble on December 2

Updated: December 03, 2017 12:37 IST
Aashka Goradia with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan at her mehendi. (Image courtesy: XYZ )

  1. Aashka Goradia looked stunning in lehenga choli at her mehendi
  2. Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan posed with Aashka's husband
  3. Mouni also danced to Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali
Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble had a fairy tale wedding on December 2. After the close-knit Christian wedding, which had a hand-picked guest list comprising close family members and friends, Aashka had her beautiful mehendi function which was attended by her colleagues from the TV industry and best friends Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan. Aashka was seen dressed in a red and green lehenga choli paired with phool gehna while Aashka's husband Brent too chose to wear a traditional outfit. Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan's pictures from Aashka's wedding will definitely give you BFFs goals.

In one of the pictures, shared by Adaa, she and Mouni are perfectly pouting with Brent while in the other, Brent is deeply concentrating on his wife's mehendi.
 
 

Mehendi laga ke rakhna Beautiful couple love dem #breshkaweds #firangikibaarat

A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on



Isn't this aww-doable?

Here are some other inside pictures from Aashka Goradia's mehendi function:
 
 
 

Mehendi hai rachne wali #adaakhan #aashkagoradia #brentauraashukishaadi #BRESHKAWEDS #firangibaraat #indiameetsamerica

A post shared by Adaa Khan ki Premika (@adaa1nonly) on

 
 

It's Mehandi for #aashkagoradia ....so happy excited #peace #togethernessishappiness

A post shared by kanica maheshwari (@kanicamaheshwari) on



Want to have some shaadi feels? Watch Mouni dancing to Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali:
 


Here's how Aashka and Brent's fairy tale wedding looked like:
 
 
 
 
 

Wonder who caught the brides bouquet ? #ThisBridesmaidsAccomplishments

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on



Aashka and Brent also made pre-wedding video titled Woh Chilman Se, which has been sung by Tauseef Akhtar.
 

Aashka is the star of shows like Kkusum, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and Naagin. Aashka and Brent met at an event in the US, soon after she ended her 10-year-old relationship with TV actor Rohit Bakshi. Recently, she participated in Nach Baliye, a couple's dance reality show with Brent.

