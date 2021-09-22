In Which Aashka Goradia And Brent Goble Answer 13 'Embarrassing' Questions. Guess Who Showers Less?

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble in a cute pic (courtesy aashkagoradia )

Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble jumped on to the "13 Embarrassing Question" trend and the end result turned out to be hilarious. On Wednesday evening, Aashka Goradia shared the ROFL video on Instagram and wrote: "Cause we just had to do this! Ends with three in a row!" What Aashka Goradia means is the challenge ended with both she and her husband pointing at her for questions like "Who always sleeps in?", "Who curses more?" and "Who is always on their phone?" The video started with Aashka Goradia revealing that she is the one who is guilty of "showering less" and is also the one who "curses more". LOL.

Watch Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble being adorable here:

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble not only set couple goals but also major fitness goals. Both yoga enthusiasts, they are often spotted "lifting" each other up, literally. "I get to fly when he is around," Aashka Goradia captioned one such post.

Earlier this year, Aashka Goradia revealed in an interview that she has taken a break from acting and is living her life as an entrepreneur. Aashka Goradia owns a cosmetics brand named Renee Cosmetics and is also part of Peace Of Blue Yoga, which is owned Brent Goble. In terms of acting, Aashka Goradia was last seen in the 2019 TV serial Daayan. She has also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliye 8.