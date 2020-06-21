International Yoga Day 2020: Aashka Goradia's Intense Yoga Session With Husband Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia shared this video. (courtesy aashkagoradia)

TV actress Aashka Goradia's yoga session with husband Brent Goble is making us look bad. The couple, for International Yoga Day, shared a snippet of their couple yoga sessions and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the video, Brent and Aashka can be seen painting Instagram red with their intense yoga work-out. Aashka shared the video on her Instagram profile and captioned it with the hashtag #flyon. She also tagged her husband Brent Goble in her post. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, Aashka's video was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the video, Mouni Roy commented, "babies doing jhula," while Sana Khan wrote, "Amazing Ashu." Brent Goble commented to the video saying, "coming soon," to which Aashka replied saying, "Yes."

Aashka Goradia keeps treating her Instafam to amazing snippets of her yoga sessions. A few days back, Aashka shared a set of pictures where she can be seen doing Pincha Mayurasana - a yoga pose also known as feathered peacock pose. She captioned the picture with a quote attributed to Jiddu K - "It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society."

Here's another video of Aashka Goradia doing a yoga pose:

Aashka got married to Brent Goble in December 2017. They had a church wedding which was followed by a Hindu ceremony.

Aashka is best-known for her performances in several TV shows such as Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. She also participated in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliye 8.