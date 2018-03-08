Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble's 'Kiss And Sail' Pic Is Now Viral

Highlights
- "Made for each other," read one comment
- Aashka and Brent have been globetrotting for a while now
- They are currently vacationing in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Aashka Goradia married Brent Goble in December 2017. Their church wedding was held on December 2, which was followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 4. Aashka Goradia's colleagues from the television industry such as Juhi Parmar, Sana Khan, Karanvir Vohra and Adaa Khan attended both the events.
After their wedding, Aashka and Brent have been busy globetrotting. They've travelled to various places in India and in the US - their India travel diaries are bound to give anybody serious travel goals. They've travelled to various parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, and have posted absolutely stunning pictures from there. From yoga to some local exploring, Aashka and Brent tried it all.
Here are pictures from their trip to Himachal Pradesh:
@ibrentgoble #HappyValentinesDay #iloveyou #kyathiaayo TAG @kissmetherediary in a #kissmethere style with your partner! Beautiful backdrop! And a kiss of love #travel #travelphotography #Repost @kissmetherediary with @get_repost On a mountain covered with snow, surrounded by deep green ginormous trees and by the last rays of the! #kissmethere @aashkagoradia @ibrentgoble #himachalpradesh #himachaldiaries #manali #hamptapass #travelphotography @alexpeteralex @cheeseandcrackers2018 #travel #fallinlove #goplaces #onelove Outfit @pawanandpranav styling @nidasshah
"The truth of existence arises, and more than good, is an experience of Godliness." Balance. Perseverance. Focus. Being among the mountains and the women of rural India, I am humbled. Their sacrifice and responsibility to their family is abundantly clear. Selflessly, they carry out their day to day roles in the nurturing and protection of their family's future. That delicate and pain-staking purpose stands strong in beauty and music. Seeing Aashka balance at the edge under the weight of those iron trishuls is tribute to those souls. #travel #womenofindia #incredibleindia @incredibleindia #himachalpradesh #mountains @ibrentgoble #kissmetherediary @kissmetherediary Post @ibrentgoble
Aashka and Brent's latest vacation spot is Andaman and Nicobar Islands:
Neil Island touches my soul like no other. On the other side of my fear was an enchanting stillness and childlike enjoyment. I released all my fears into the current and became one with the gentle lapse of the tide. #onelove #travel #andamans #neilisland #bharatpurbeach #float #sea #ocean #andamansea #andamanislands #tealwaters #letitgo #befree Video @ibrentgoble @kissmetherediary
Aashka Goradia became a household name after starring in 2003 television show Kkusum and went on to star in shows like Kahiin To Hoga, Saat Phere and Naagin. Aashka has participated in reality show Bigg Boss 6 and she also featured in Nach Baliye with Brent Goble last year.