Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble's 'Kiss And Sail' Pic Is Now Viral

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble's latest picture is making the Internet very happy

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 08, 2018 14:01 IST
Aashka Goradia with Brent Goble in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (Image courtesy: Aashka Goradia)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Made for each other," read one comment
  2. Aashka and Brent have been globetrotting for a while now
  3. They are currently vacationing in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Aashka Goradia and her Brent Goble's latest vacation spot is Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Pictures from their travel diaries are going viral and the latest, which was taken when they were "sailing through the Indian Ocean" (in Aashka's words), has made the Internet very, very happy. Aashka and Brent shared a kiss on the deck (no, they've not recreated the Titanic scene) and shared the loved-up moment on Instagram. In some 12 hours, it garnered over 23,000 'likes'. Compliments such as "made for each other", "cute couple" and "adorable" have flooded the comments section. Their viral picture is also the latest addition to their "Kiss Me There Diary" on Instagram.
 


Aashka Goradia married Brent Goble in December 2017. Their church wedding was held on December 2, which was followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 4. Aashka Goradia's colleagues from the television industry such as Juhi Parmar, Sana Khan, Karanvir Vohra and Adaa Khan attended both the events.

After their wedding, Aashka and Brent have been busy globetrotting. They've travelled to various places in India and in the US - their India travel diaries are bound to give anybody serious travel goals. They've travelled to various parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, and have posted absolutely stunning pictures from there. From yoga to some local exploring, Aashka and Brent tried it all.

Here are pictures from their trip to Himachal Pradesh:
 
 
 


Aashka and Brent's latest vacation spot is Andaman and Nicobar Islands:
 
 


Jealous much?

Aashka Goradia became a household name after starring in 2003 television show Kkusum and went on to star in shows like Kahiin To Hoga, Saat Phere and Naagin. Aashka has participated in reality show Bigg Boss 6 and she also featured in Nach Baliye with Brent Goble last year.

