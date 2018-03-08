Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble's 'Kiss And Sail' Pic Is Now Viral

@ibrentgoble #HappyValentinesDay #iloveyou #kyathiaayo TAG @kissmetherediary in a #kissmethere style with your partner! Beautiful backdrop! And a kiss of love #travel #travelphotography #Repost @kissmetherediary with @get_repost On a mountain covered with snow, surrounded by deep green ginormous trees and by the last rays of the! #kissmethere @aashkagoradia @ibrentgoble #himachalpradesh #himachaldiaries #manali #hamptapass #travelphotography @alexpeteralex @cheeseandcrackers2018 #travel #fallinlove #goplaces #onelove Outfit @pawanandpranav styling @nidasshah

A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia) on Feb 14, 2018 at 12:20am PST