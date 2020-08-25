Aamna Sharif And Other TV Stars Are All Hearts For This Pic Of Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy )

Highlights Mouni Roy is currently staying in London

She posted pictures from her stay there

Before flying to London, Mouni was staying in Abu Dhabi

Mouni Roy, who is currently in London (going by her latest Instagram post), seems to be having a great time there and she has actively been sharing picture from her stay there. On Tuesday, the actress posted a stunning set of pictures on her Instagram profile and they got a lot of love from her colleagues as well as fans (more on that later). In some of the pictures, Mouni can be seen reading a book, while in others, she poses for the camera. For her day out, Mouni topped a pair of black pants with a matching top and threw over a printed jacket. "William Shakespeare once said, 'Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none'," she wrote in her caption. The actress' fans dropped heart and kiss emojis in the comments section. Mouni's friends from the TV industry, including Aamna Sharif, Roshni Chopra and Aashka Goradia also left heart emojis in the comments section.

Here's the post shared by Mouni Roy:

The actress was staying at her friend's house in Abu Dhabi before flying to London. Check out pictures from Mouni's London diaries:

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 sports drama Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. Her last film was Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao. She will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The actress has also been a part of television shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha.